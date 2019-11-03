Mainland vs Ocean City football

Mainland vs Ocean City during the first half of high school football game at Mainland Regional High School Friday Nov 1, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

South Jersey Group IV

6 p.m.

Ocean City (7) at Mainland Regional (2)

7 p.m.

Neptune (8) at Shawnee (1)

Millville (5) at Clearview (4)

Long Branch (6) at Highland Regional (3)

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments