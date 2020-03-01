South Jersey Group IV
Defending champion: Cherokee
Top seed: Toms River North
The pick: Toms River North
Press-area, first-round games:
Tuesday
5:30 p.m.
(14) Kingsway Regional at (3) Atlantic City
6 p.m.
(11) ACIT at (6) Cherokee
(15) Millville at (2) Lenape
6:30 p.m.
(16) Egg Harbor Township at (1) Toms River North
7 p.m.
(10) Southern Regional at (7) Clearview
Of note: Atlantic City could meet defending champion Cherokee in Thursday’s second round. Toms River lost to Cherokee in last year’s final.
