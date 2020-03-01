Atlantic City vs. St. Joe

Atlantic City’s Stephen Byard, left center, battles for the ball against St. Joseph’s Jordan Stafford during Monday night’s game.

South Jersey Group IV

Defending champion: Cherokee

Top seed: Toms River North

The pick: Toms River North

Press-area, first-round games:

Tuesday

5:30 p.m.

(14) Kingsway Regional at (3) Atlantic City

6 p.m.

(11) ACIT at (6) Cherokee

(15) Millville at (2) Lenape

6:30 p.m.

(16) Egg Harbor Township at (1) Toms River North

7 p.m.

(10) Southern Regional at (7) Clearview

Of note: Atlantic City could meet defending champion Cherokee in Thursday’s second round. Toms River lost to Cherokee in last year’s final.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments