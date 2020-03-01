South Jersey Group IV
Defending champion: Lenape
Top seed: Cherokee
The pick: Cherokee
Press-area, first-round games:
Tuesday
4 p.m.
(16) Bridgeton at (1) Cherokee
5:30 p.m.
(9) Atlantic City at (8) Kingsway Regional
7 p.m.
(12) Hammonton at (5) Washington Township
(13) ACIT at (4) Williamstown
Of note: Atlantic City could meet Cherokee in Thursday’s second round.
