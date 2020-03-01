_CAL4117

South Jersey Group IV

Defending champion: Lenape

Top seed: Cherokee

The pick: Cherokee

Press-area, first-round games:

Tuesday

4 p.m.

(16) Bridgeton at (1) Cherokee

5:30 p.m.

(9) Atlantic City at (8) Kingsway Regional

7 p.m.

(12) Hammonton at (5) Washington Township

(13) ACIT at (4) Williamstown

Of note: Atlantic City could meet Cherokee in Thursday’s second round.

