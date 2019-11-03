Vineland vs Atlantic City football game

Atlantic City's vs Vineland's during the first half of high school football at Vineland High School Friday Sept 13, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

South Jersey Group V

7 p.m. Friday

Hunterdon Central (8) at Williamstown (1)

Vineland (5) at Southern Regional (4)

Washington Township (6) at Hillsborough (3)

Edison (7) at Lenape (2)

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

