spt_mainland

Mainland hosted Ocean City in the 1st round of the South Jersey group 4 playoffs. Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City). Linwood, NJ.November 9, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)

(5) Millville at (1)-Shawnee - Friday 7 p.m.

(7) Ocean City at (6) Long Branch - Friday 7 p.m.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Load comments