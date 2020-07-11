Class of 2020 celebrates perseverance: With maximum capacity limits set to 500 people, many schools had to decide whether and how they could hold a graduation ceremony.
High school fall sports: No state championships, most seasons start in October: The season will be delayed by one month and end Thanksgiving, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Friday.
Small files complaint with AG over Callaway assistance to voters at polls: Mayor Marty Small Sr. declared victory Wednesday, but opponent Pamela Thomas-Fields has not conceded, and a member of her team said Thursday she is waiting for all ballots to be counted.
State comptroller report finds financial errors at Buena Regional: The school district has been in communication with the state office and a formal corrective action plan will be presented at the August school board meeting.
Tropical Storm Fay makes landfall in Ocean County: Fay is part of a record-breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Fay is the earliest "F"-named storm in recorded history.
