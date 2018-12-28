“I have no idea how long that will take”
The ongoing partial shutdown of the federal government is already the third longest since 1980, and the longer it stretches on, the longer many South Jersey workers — including Coast Guard personnel — will go without pay.
How 'bout them Eagles? Sports columnist David Weinberg shares his top local sports moments of 2018.
Pour the champagne. The 154-year-old Renault Winery has been sold to a hospitality management and development group after three years of being owned by a bank.
Local Facebook groups offer information, entertainment, fighting. Moderators and media entrepreneurs have created a series of online forums and Facebook groups to share South Jersey news stories, citizen complaints and making jokes about local personalities.
Dirkes lifts Mainland over Middle during tournament. Freshman Camryn Dirkes scored 13 points and sank some clutch foul shots to lead the Mustangs to a win over Middle Township in a Score at the Shore tournament semifinal. Check out our photo gallery from the game.