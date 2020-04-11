Damaging winds, up to 70 mph, will threaten Monday in any thunderstorms or heavy rain showers. A few, weak tornadoes will be in the realm of possibility as well, with flooded roads, too.

The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, has placed the region at a "slight" risk for severe weather Monday after 8 a.m. This is a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather. Typically, New Jersey's severe weather outbreaks range from level 1 to 3.

The threat for severe weather will be between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.

NJ_swody3 (1).png

Before 8 a.m. Monday, South Jersey is at a marginal risk for severe weather. This is likely to cover the outside potential for severe weather happening before this time.

NJ_swody2.png

Tags

Load comments