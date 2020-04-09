Around noon, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for all of South Jersey. South Jersey is under a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma.
A slight risk indicates a few scattered severe storms are possible. The potential for severe weather doesn't guarantee it will occur, but instead highlights the possibility to increase awareness in case storms do develop.
