NWS Hazards

Around noon, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for all of South Jersey. South Jersey is under a level 2 of 5 risk for severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma. 

Severe Weather Outlook

A slight risk indicates a few scattered severe storms are possible.  The potential for severe weather doesn't guarantee it will occur, but instead highlights the possibility to increase awareness in case storms do develop.

What the different severe thunderstorm risk categories mean

An explanation of the different risk categories for severe thunderstorms. 

Tags

Load comments