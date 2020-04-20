The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency located in Norman, Oklahoma, has put South Jersey in a level 2 of 5, slight, risk for severe weather Tuesday.

SPC Risk Tuesday

This is upgrade from the level 1 of 5 risk put into place Sunday for Tuesday. 

According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, South Jersey averages anywhere from 11 to 18 days with at least a level 2 risk of severe weather or higher the day of an event. It happens less frequently in coastal Ocean County, with western Cumberland County averaging the highest amount. 

Tags

Load comments