The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency located in Norman, Oklahoma, has put South Jersey in a level 2 of 5, slight, risk for severe weather Tuesday.
This is upgrade from the level 1 of 5 risk put into place Sunday for Tuesday.
According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, South Jersey averages anywhere from 11 to 18 days with at least a level 2 risk of severe weather or higher the day of an event. It happens less frequently in coastal Ocean County, with western Cumberland County averaging the highest amount.
