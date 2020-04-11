Even if no severe weather happens, the winds outside the thunderstorms will likely be strong enough for damaging winds, swaying vehicles and potentially power outages.
A high wind watch will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
A whipping southerly wind will blow sustained between 25-40 mph after 9 a.m. Tropical storm force winds start at 39 mph. Wind gusts will be 50-65 mph on a widespread basis. However, top gusts will be near 70 mph, even without the storms.
Make sure to charge your mobile devices throughout the day. Secure your loose objects as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.