Even if no severe weather happens, the winds outside the thunderstorms will likely be strong enough for damaging winds, swaying vehicles and potentially power outages. 

A high wind watch will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. 

High Wind Warning

A high wind warning is in effect for all of the counties in the brighter brown from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. A wind advisory will be in effect for the lighter brown. 

A whipping southerly wind will blow sustained between 25-40 mph after 9 a.m. Tropical storm force winds start at 39 mph. Wind gusts will be 50-65 mph on a widespread basis. However, top gusts will be near 70 mph, even without the storms.

Make sure to charge your mobile devices throughout the day. Secure your loose objects as well. 

GFS Wind Gusts

The wind gusts from the GFS model for 2 p.m. Monday. Most computer models are on board with damaging wind gusts, as result of a strong low level jet of winds just a few thousand feet above the surface.

