Lower Cape May's Chloe Lawler to play soccer at Old Dominion: “I went to campus in February, and it really was a no-brainer," Lawler said. "I really enjoyed the campus and the coaches. I really enjoyed the company, and I felt like I belonged there. I am really excited about it."
Local restaurants fill void during pandemic: Restaurants are already integral parts of their communities. Through their network of customers, they might know better than any other business who needs a helping hand.
South Jersey prepares to release some inmates: It’s a calculated risk that officials and stakeholders are taking, they say, to balance protecting people serving out short terms for low-level offenses and those working in the facilities with protecting the community at large.
Atlantic City Convention Center chosen as state site for field hospital: The Atlantic City Convention Center will house a Federal Emergency Management Agency hospital, State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan said during a daily briefing on the new coronavirus hosted by Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials.
Pandemic leads to severe blood shortage in New Jersey: "Hospitals have a one-day supply of blood for patients right now. We like to have a minimum of five days," said Alana Mauger, communications manager for the Red Cross Blood Services region covering all of New Jersey, Delaware and southeast Pennsylvania.
