South Jersey library systems and branches expanded their online offerings so residents would have more choices as they obeyed the governor's stay-at-home executive order. Many libraries are making library cards available online, have been recording special storytimes on social media and adding digital streaming services.
Portofino's Pizza and Restaurant in Little Egg Harbor Township, like other eateries, has struggled under state guidelines restricting them to takeout and delivery. Even so, its owners have transformed the restaurant into a makeshift food pantry, providing families in need with free hot meals and groceries. No questions asked.
Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office support employee Little Grier, 56, of Mays Landing, died April 21 after he was involved in a three-car motor vehicle crash on Harding Highway in Mays Landing. The Prosecutor's Office released a statement in which several of his co-workers, including Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, remembered him fondly.
The historically low snowfall in the region this past winter meant departments of public works crews were able to save salt and money, all while getting to work on other projects and maintenance. The South Jersey region had the least snowiest snow season, accounting for all snow after Oct. 1, according to Dave Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist.
Upper Township resident Zach Eberson started a public virtual erg class on Facebook. Eberson, 32, rowed at Holy Spirit High in Absecon and the University of Rhode Island, and still rows competitively for Viking Rowing Club in Ventnor.
