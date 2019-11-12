Rosa Farlas, 43, of Galloway Township, who has expertise in urban policy and community development, takes over the vacant role of second-in-command at the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. Farlas starts her new role on Nov. 18 and takes over the role vacated by Marshall Spevak, who left the CRDA in August.
The dwindling Atlantic Striped Bass population has led the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission's Atlantic Striped Bass Management Board in October to amend the rules for commercial and recreational fishers alike. The organization first proposed the new strictures in May.
The winter outlook in South Jersey looks to be one with more shoveling and more bundling up. South Jersey's snowiest period should be January and February, with a more spring-like end to the season in March.
Veterans Day ceremonies took place Monday in Atlantic and Cape May counties. Here is a mega gallery of photos that were shot during ceremonies all over South Jersey.
College basketball is here. The Stockton men's basketball team hosts Salisbury tonight at 7 p.m. in their first game of the season. Read more about the Ospreys.
