What: South Jersey Non-Public A boys basketball championship
Who: Third-seeded St. Augustine Prep (23-5) vs. second-seeded Camden Catholic (20-8)
When/where: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jackson Liberty
What’s next: Winner advances to Saturday’s state championship game against the winner of Wednesday’s North Jersey championship game between Bergen Catholic and St. Peter’s Prep.
Key players:
St. Augustine Prep: Kevin Foreman, 6-1 Sr. G; Keith Palek, 6-4 Jr. F; Elmarko Jackson, 6-2 So G, 13.3 points per game; Matt Delaney, 6-7 Jr F; 15.5 ppg; John Horner, 6-6 Jr. F.
Camden Catholic: Colin Merriman, 6-1 Jr. G; Lucas Dunn, 6-2 Jr. G; Zach Hicks, 6-7 Jr. F, 20 ppg and 7.6 rebounds per game.
Inside the game: Camden Catholic has won two straight South Jersey titles. St. Augustine junior Keith Palek scored 16 as the Hermits beat top-seeded Paul VI 57-48 in the semifinals Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.