Mainland vs. St. Augustine

What: South Jersey Non-Public A boys basketball championship

Who: Third-seeded St. Augustine Prep (23-5) vs. second-seeded Camden Catholic (20-8)

When/where: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jackson Liberty

What’s next: Winner advances to Saturday’s state championship game against the winner of Wednesday’s North Jersey championship game between Bergen Catholic and St. Peter’s Prep.

Key players:

St. Augustine Prep: Kevin Foreman, 6-1 Sr. G; Keith Palek, 6-4 Jr. F; Elmarko Jackson, 6-2 So G, 13.3 points per game; Matt Delaney, 6-7 Jr F; 15.5 ppg; John Horner, 6-6 Jr. F.

Camden Catholic: Colin Merriman, 6-1 Jr. G; Lucas Dunn, 6-2 Jr. G; Zach Hicks, 6-7 Jr. F, 20 ppg and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Inside the game: Camden Catholic has won two straight South Jersey titles. St. Augustine junior Keith Palek scored 16 as the Hermits beat top-seeded Paul VI 57-48 in the semifinals Monday.

 

