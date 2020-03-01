_CAL4852

Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)

South Jersey Non-Public A

Defending champion: Camden Catholic

Top seed: Paul VI

The pick: Paul VI

Press-area, first round game:

Friday

6 p.m.

(5) Bishop Eustace at (4) St. Augustine

Of note: Camden Catholic has won two straight South Jersey titles. St. Augustine last won in 2017.

