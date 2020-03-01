South Jersey Non-Public A

Defending champion: St. Rose

Top seed: Red Bank Catholic

The pick: St. John Vianney

Press-area, first-round games: None

Of note: Second-seeded St. John Vianney won the Shore Conference tournament.

