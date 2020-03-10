What: South Jersey Non-Public B boys basketball championship
Who: Second-seeded Wildwood Catholic (23-7) vs. top-seeded Rutgers Prep (27-1)
When/where: 5 p.m. Wednesday at Jackson Liberty.
What’s next: Winner advances to Saturday’s state final at Rutgers University against the winner of Wednesday’s North Jersey title game between Gill St. Bernard’s and Roselle Catholic.
Key players:
Rutgers Prep: Nico Galette, 6-5 Sr. F, 14.5 points per game ; Noah Harris, 6-0 Jr. G, 7.3 assists per game; Otega Oweh, 6-3 So. F, 14.5 ppg; Trey Patterson, 6-8 Jr. F, 20.2 ppg and 10 rebounds per game.
Wildwood Catholic: Taj Thweatt, 6-8 Sr. F, 17.6 ppg; Jahlil White, 6-7 Sr. G, 17.3 ppg; Jacob Hopping, 6-3 Sr. G, 10.7 ppg; Martin Anguelov, 6-0 Jr. G, 10.4 ppg; DaSean Lopez, 6-4, Jr. F.
Inside the game: Rutgers Prep’s only loss was 83-62 to Huntington Prep of West Virginia at the Metro Classic in Toms River on Feb. 8. Rutgers, Maryland and Wake Forrest are among the colleges that have offered Patterson NCAA Division I scholarships. Wildwood Catholic is seeking its first South Jersey title since 2007. Wildwood Catholic lost to Ranney School 54-50 in overtime in last year’s South Jersey final.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.