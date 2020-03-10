_CAL5091

Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)

What: South Jersey Non-Public B boys basketball championship

Who: Second-seeded Wildwood Catholic (23-7) vs. top-seeded Rutgers Prep (27-1)

When/where: 5 p.m. Wednesday at Jackson Liberty.

What’s next: Winner advances to Saturday’s state final at Rutgers University against the winner of Wednesday’s North Jersey title game between Gill St. Bernard’s and Roselle Catholic.

Key players:

Rutgers Prep: Nico Galette, 6-5 Sr. F, 14.5 points per game ; Noah Harris, 6-0 Jr. G, 7.3 assists per game; Otega Oweh, 6-3 So. F, 14.5 ppg; Trey Patterson, 6-8 Jr. F, 20.2 ppg and 10 rebounds per game.

Wildwood Catholic: Taj Thweatt, 6-8 Sr. F, 17.6 ppg; Jahlil White, 6-7 Sr. G, 17.3 ppg; Jacob Hopping, 6-3 Sr. G, 10.7 ppg; Martin Anguelov, 6-0 Jr. G, 10.4 ppg; DaSean Lopez, 6-4, Jr. F.

Inside the game: Rutgers Prep’s only loss was 83-62 to Huntington Prep of West Virginia at the Metro Classic in Toms River on Feb. 8. Rutgers, Maryland and Wake Forrest are among the colleges that have offered Patterson NCAA Division I scholarships. Wildwood Catholic is seeking its first South Jersey title since 2007. Wildwood Catholic lost to Ranney School 54-50 in overtime in last year’s South Jersey final.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

