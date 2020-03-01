Wildwood Catholic vs Mainland

Mainland Wildwood Catholic during the first half of CAL girls basketball semifinals game at Ocean City High School Thursday Feb 27, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

South Jersey Non-Public B

Defending champion: Trenton Catholic

Top seed: Trenton Catholic

The pick: Trenton Catholic

Press-area, first-round games:

Tuesday

(2) Wildwood Catholic bye

4 p.m.

(13) Holy Spirit at (4) Moorestown Friends

5:30 p.m.

(9) Holy Cross at (8) OLMA

Of note: Wildwood Catholic will play Thursday against the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 10 seed Gill St. Bernard and No. 7 seed Trinity Hall.

