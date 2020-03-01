South Jersey Non-Public B
Defending champion: Ranney School
Top seed: Rutgers Prep
The pick: Wildwood Catholic
Press-area, first-round games:
Tuesday
7 p.m.
(12) Ranney School at (5) St. Joseph
(10) Timothy Christian at (7) Holy Spirit
(15) Moorestown Friends at (2) Wildwood Catholic
Of note: Wildwood Catholic is trying to win its first South Jersey title since 2007.
