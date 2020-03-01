_CAL5112

Cape Atlantic League Finals - St. Augustine vs Wildwood Catholic - Stocken University - Galloway NJ (Photos By Jose Aponte Jr./For the AC Press)

South Jersey Non-Public B

Defending champion: Ranney School

Top seed: Rutgers Prep

The pick: Wildwood Catholic

Press-area, first-round games:

Tuesday

7 p.m.

(12) Ranney School at (5) St. Joseph

(10) Timothy Christian at (7) Holy Spirit

(15) Moorestown Friends at (2) Wildwood Catholic

Of note: Wildwood Catholic is trying to win its first South Jersey title since 2007.

