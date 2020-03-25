Trekking over 125 miles by foot along the New Jersey coastline. Raising over $200,000 for the American Red Cross on TV at the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Making their presence known at the Atlantic City Boat Show.
Does "The National Weather Service" come to mind when you think of those?
The NWS is celebrating their 150th birthday this year. That's reason to celebrate across the whole country, as their work with emergency managers, government officials and aviation community save us money and save lives, too. It also gives a reason to look back, I'm talking like 1870s look back, at their roots here in South Jersey.
Ever since a nationwide network of observations and forecasts were developed in the United States Army Signal Corps in 1870, South Jersey has been a part of it nearly since the beginning. And you know how it is in this corner of the state, we're all friends, we're all family. From "Operation Crabcake's" task to map out coastal flooding to the street level (the photo you see above), to charitable events and teaching the public, the NWS has been there for us, plus made vast improvements in weather warnings, too.
On a personal note, I had a blast listening to stories from current to retired NWS Meteorologists as well as government officials for hours and hours. Retired NWS Mount Holly Meteorologist in Charge Gary Szatkowski even sat down with me for our Something in the Air vodcast. Enjoy this small sliver of their personal stories.
Earliest Spring Equinox in 124 years comes with a very early bloom, too
At my place, the trees started to bud on Feb. 26. On March 9, the plum cherries blossomed. Now, all of the flowering trees are pretty much out.
Weird? You bet, though it comes at a good time.
The earliest spring equinox in 124 years, which was Mar. 19, also came with what was the earliest bloom on record for a select few towns in South Jersey. That's according to Theresa Crimmins, the head honcho of all things related to a plant's life cycle, and a wonderful conversation, too.
South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes Update
Let's put it this way, March has been maybe the most unusual month in all of our lives, but it shouldn't be unusual enough to not make Peggy P. the winner of the South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes! Here's the latest update, and you'll get the final result in next week's Something in the Air newsletter.
Front Fact
As of Tuesday, March 24, Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City went 12 days in a row with consecutive days rotating between precipitation and no precipitation, likely an all-time record in the 147-year history of observations. It won't stop there, either.
