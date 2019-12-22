Atlantic City International Airport soars to 100 degrees

On July 21, 2019, Atlantic City International Airport soared to 100 degrees. Coupled with a very sticky airmass, dew points were in the low to mid-70s, it felt like over 110 that Sunday afternoon. 

For the first time since 2012, the thermometer reached the century mark at Atlantic City International Airport. 100 was the high July 21, breaking the daily record. 

Unique about this blistering heat was where temperatures hit the century mark. Seaside Heights, Sea Girt and Point Pleasant, all shore towns, sweltered in 101 degree heat. 

Tags

Load comments