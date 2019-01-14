A two-part snow system will put southeastern New Jersey in the top spot when it comes to totals in the state.

As the sun rises Saturday, it will barely feel like snow will fall. A partly sunny sky is expected on a very cold morning. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-teens in places like Mullica and Hopewell. The Garden State Parkway corridor will be in the upper teens, with mid 20s on the shore.

The center of the low pressure system that will bring us the wintry weather will be in Oklahoma on Saturday morning. While the center of it is so far away, a lobe of snow will extend out well to the east. A winter storm warning is in effect from the eastern suburbs of Kansas City out to Cincinnati.

Clouds will thicken as the afternoon goes on. High temperatures will be at or just above freezing.

Snow will develop between 8 and 11 p.m., due to that eastward lobe. You can consider that phase one of the system. Snow should have no problem sticking to untreated surfaces, as temperatures largely will have held below freezing since Thursday night.

The snow Saturday night will be light and spread throughout the region. Take it slow driving, but you should be fine otherwise. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Then, we will shift from phase one to phase two of the system. That lobe of snow will pass offshore. In its footsteps is a coastal low that goes off of the Virginia coastline. As has been said for a few days, this will not make a turn up the shoreline. Rather, it will track in a east-northeast fashion out to sea.

Model consensus came to the conclusion that snow does get thrown back into our coverage region Sunday. However, the snow may not make it everywhere. Those north of the White Horse Pike will see the least amount of snow during the day. Meanwhile, Cape May will see the most. Moderate snow will be possible in eastern Cumberland and then all of Cape May counties. No mixing will be anticipated.

Snow will end everywhere by 3 to 6 p.m. In terms of snowfall totals, expect 1 to 2 inches north of the White Horse Pike, with to 2 to 4 inches to the south. A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday. Fortunately, winds will be under 15 mph, so it should not blow around much.

Furthermore, coastal flooding will be held to a minimum. Only spotty, minor flood stage coastal flooding will be had during the high tides Monday.

Re-freeze is likely Sunday night, as temperatures dip into the low to mid 20s again. Dry weather will then be expected for the week.