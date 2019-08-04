Communities across South Jersey plan to come together Tuesday evening for National Night Out, an annual event intended to foster a closer relationship between local police departments, first responders and community leaders and the people they serve.

National Night Out, held annually the first Tuesday in August, has grown since 1984, when it drew 2.5 million people across 400 communities in 23 states, according to the national campaign’s website. Currently, 38 million people in 16,000 communities across the nation take part in the event.

While the details of the event vary depending on the municipality, police and first responders generally host equipment demonstrations, and music, games and food are staples of the evening.

In Atlantic City, police will host their annual event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Pop Lloyd Stadium, 1200 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., according to a flyer.

In addition to free refreshments, face painting, raffles for bicycles and helmets, and other activities, there will be firefighting demonstrations, a SWAT truck and a keepsake for the first 100 attendees.

Egg Harbor Township’s gathering is going to be held from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 2153 Ocean Heights Avenue. In 2017, officials estimated more than 7,000 people attended the event, which features games, inflatable obstacles, vendors and food trucks.

There will also be National Night Out events in Absecon, Galloway, Hamilton Township, Hammonton, Linwood, Mullica Township, Northfield, Somers Point and Ventnor in Atlantic County.

In Sea Isle City, participants can try on special goggles to show how alcohol severely impairs basic functions, and the Fire Department, Division of Emergency Medical Services and Beach Patrol, as well as the Cape May County’s Sheriff’s Office, Prosecutor’s Office and SWAT Team will also be manning displays. There will also be snacks, face painting, games and live music.

Sea Isle’s event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Excursion Park, John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue.

Police departments in Lower and Middle townships, as well as North Wildwood and Wildwood will also be hosting events.

Millville and Vineland are also celebrating the evening at Lakeside Middle School, 2 North Sharp Street, and Vineland High School, 2880 East Chestnut Avenue, respectively. There will be a car show in Vineland, as well as live music, and a dunk tank and K9 demonstrations in Millville.

