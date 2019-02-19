Another nuisance storm will bring snow, sleet and rain to South Jersey Meteorologist Joe Martucci has your full forecast on the weather page.
Honoring those who give back. The Press of Atlantic City is recognizing civic-minded individuals who are working within their communities for worthy causes with the inaugural Giving Back Award. Check out the nominees here, and cast your vote here.
Blight in Atlantic City: Will it ever end? In the first installment of The Press' Reinventing AC series, reporters Michelle Brunetti Post, David Danzis and Avalon Zoppo explore Atlantic City's blight issue and look to a similar seaside resort that has embraced redevelopment.
Final Kauffman co-defendant sentenced to prison An Atlantic County Superior Court judge handed down a three-year sentence to Glenn "Slasher" Seeler, the last of the six co-defendants turned state's witnesses in the April Kauffman murder trial.
Brothers Liam and Cole Garbutt each won two individual events as the top-seeded Mainland Regional High School boys swimming team beat fourth-seeded Manasquan 119-51 in a state Public B semifinal. The Mustangs will swim for their fourth straight state title Saturday.