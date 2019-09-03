Hello,

Welcome to the weather newsletter for The Press of Atlantic City. To continue to make South Jersey weather information easier to access than before, consider this your one-stop shop for breaking weather updates.

Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Hurricane Dorian is finally moving

Hurricane Dorian is picking up steam after nearly 3 days of hurricane conditions in the Bahamas. The storm was the second strongest to ever make landfall in the Atlantic Hurricane basin by sustained winds. As of the 5 p.m. Tuesday update, Dorian was a Category 2 storm, with sustained winds of 110 mph, moving north at 5 mph.

As Hurricane Dorian moves slowly moves out from the Bahamas, search and rescue teams continue to find the missing in the powerful storm to ever hit the nation.

Tropical Storm watches are climbing up the coast. One is now in effect for the southern Delmarva Peninsula.

What does this mean for South Jersey?

The cone of uncertainty is to the east, leaving impacts mainly confined to the coast. High surf, strong rip currents, beach erosion and 1 to 2 rounds of minor to moderate coastal flooding will be expected on Friday. Stiff, northeast winds will be present as well.

In short, this will be something South Jersey typically sees with nor'easters.

The scenarios for Hurricane Dorian's impact in South Jersey have narrowed.

August sizzles, sees a tornado, while staying on the drier side

Besides tropical troubles, the latest August weather numbers have come out in South Jersey.

Summer (June, July and August) will rank in the top 10 for hottest season in recorded history. August stayed dry though, bucking a wet trend.

For questions beyond the newsletter, give a follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The inbox is opened 24x7.