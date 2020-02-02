ATLANTIC CITY — Among the potential beneficiaries of the recent sale of the Playground Pier …
Playground Pier tenants optimistic about future after sale: Luxury venues, restaurants and media companies located at the pier are hopeful after its acquisition by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corp.
South Jersey residents preserve black history: These middle-aged and older black residents hope a new generation will continue the work they started and be passionate about investigating African-American life in South Jersey.
What's next in the 2nd Congressional District race?: With Republicans clearing the field, Democrats head into a primary race working to differentiate themselves.
N.J. takes up ban on plastic and paper bags after bill stalled last session: Environmental groups support the measure, while grocery stores are skeptical.
No. 4 Southern sweeps tri-meet; Oakcrest snaps losing streak: Southern Regional High School senior Robert Woodcock earned a technical fall and pinned his other opponent at 160 pounds as the Rams defeated Oakcrest 52-16 and Pennsville 60-10. The Falcons (12-8) defeated Pennsville 46-25 to snap a five-match losing streak.
St. Joe's tough day at Battle by the Bay could pay off in postseason: The St. Joseph High School boys basketball team learned a lesson Saturday afternoon it hopes will benefit it when the postseason begins this month.
