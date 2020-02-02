Playground Pier tenants optimistic about future after sale: Luxury venues, restaurants and media companies located at the pier are hopeful after its acquisition by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corp.

South Jersey residents preserve black history: These middle-aged and older black residents hope a new generation will continue the work they started and be passionate about investigating African-American life in South Jersey.

What's next in the 2nd Congressional District race?: With Republicans clearing the field, Democrats head into a primary race working to differentiate themselves.

N.J. takes up ban on plastic and paper bags after bill stalled last session: Environmental groups support the measure, while grocery stores are skeptical.

No. 4 Southern sweeps tri-meet; Oakcrest snaps losing streak: Southern Regional High School senior Robert Woodcock earned a technical fall and pinned his other opponent at 160 pounds as the Rams defeated Oakcrest 52-16 and Pennsville 60-10. The Falcons (12-8) defeated Pennsville 46-25 to snap a five-match losing streak.

St. Joe's tough day at Battle by the Bay could pay off in postseason: The St. Joseph High School boys basketball team learned a lesson Saturday afternoon it hopes will benefit it when the postseason begins this month.

St. Joe Chester Battle by the Bay

St. Joseph High School coach Paul Rodio huddles with his team during its loss to Chester (Pennsylvania) at the Battle by the Bay on Saturday in Atlantic City. Below, the Wildcats’ Nickvens Delva shoots near Chester’s Akeem Taylor, who scored a game-high 24.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments