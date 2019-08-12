Cedar Creek Football Practice

Cedar Creek football practice on Friday Morning. Aug. 8, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Abraham Clark; Audubon; Barnegat; Bernards; Bordentown; Camden; Cedar Creek; Cinnaminson; Collingswood; Delaware Valley; Delran; Haddon Heights; Haddonfield; Harrison; Hillside; A.L. Johnson; Lincoln; Lindenwold; Lower Cape May; Manasquan; Metuchen; Middle Township; Newark Collegiate; Pleasantville; Point Pleasant Boro; Shore; South River; Spotswood; Sterling; West Deptford

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments