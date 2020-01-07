Jay Silva headshot

Southern Regional High School basketball player Jay Silva

The Rams improved to 6-2 with the win. Jay Silva led Southern with 12 points and six rebounds. Luke Infurna and Cole Robinson each had three steals for Southern.

Southern Regional 11 8 4 15 - 38

Brick Memorial 2 8 10 16 – 36

SR – Infurna 6, Barbierri 2, Devane 7, Ridgway 5, Silva 12, W. Devane 6

