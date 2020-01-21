Sam Del Rio scored 17 points for the Rams, who improved to 7-5 with the overtime win.

Kaela Curtin added 14.

Southern 8 5 11 15 9 – 48

Brick Township 9 9 12 9 7 – 46

SR – Curtin 14, Conner 2, Lally 8, Del Rio 17, Mattner 4, Davis 3

