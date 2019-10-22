BARNEGAT LIGHT - LBI Consolidated - full term (1)

Nancy Spark

Marilyn Wasilewski

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP - Pinelands Regional - full term (3)

Michael Cofer

August Daleo 

Betti Anne McVey

Thomas Rosetti

Maddalena Schemichen

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP - Pinelands Regional - one-year unexpired term (1)

A.J. Barchetto

Rachel Harper

LONG BEACH - LBI Consolidated - full term (1)

Brielle Hoffacker

Age: 31 

Education: College Graduate

Political message: "If elected to the LBICSD Board of Education, I will be a voice of reason. A breath of fresh air – inspiring and welcoming the community to be part of the solution. The students, staff, and taxpayers’ opinions deserve genuine consideration with every decision. I want to approach problems with future-forward, creative, long-term strategies that benefit all constituents. Public schools are the heart of a community. Let’s protect our heart."

