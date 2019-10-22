BARNEGAT LIGHT - LBI Consolidated - full term (1)
Nancy Spark
Marilyn Wasilewski
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP - Pinelands Regional - full term (3)
Michael Cofer
August Daleo
Betti Anne McVey
Thomas Rosetti
Maddalena Schemichen
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP - Pinelands Regional - one-year unexpired term (1)
A.J. Barchetto
Rachel Harper
LONG BEACH - LBI Consolidated - full term (1)
Brielle Hoffacker
Age: 31
Education: College Graduate
Political message: "If elected to the LBICSD Board of Education, I will be a voice of reason. A breath of fresh air – inspiring and welcoming the community to be part of the solution. The students, staff, and taxpayers’ opinions deserve genuine consideration with every decision. I want to approach problems with future-forward, creative, long-term strategies that benefit all constituents. Public schools are the heart of a community. Let’s protect our heart."
Bonnie Picaro
