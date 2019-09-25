Lacey Southern Football

Southern's Cole Robinson has the ball stripped from him for a turnover in the second quarter pursued by Lacey's Justin Gorski as Lacey Township Township High School hosts Southern Regional for a Shore Conference football game, at Lacey, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Southern Regional (2-1) at Brick Memorial

7 p.m. Friday

Southern quarterback Cole Robinson threw two touchdown passes in the Rams 28-14 win over Howell last week. Brick Memorial quarterback Anthony Albanese threw for 214 yards and a touchdown and ran for 88 yards and a score in Brick Memorial's 29-22 win over Freehold Township last week.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments