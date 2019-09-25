Southern Regional (2-1) at Brick Memorial
7 p.m. Friday
Southern quarterback Cole Robinson threw two touchdown passes in the Rams 28-14 win over Howell last week. Brick Memorial quarterback Anthony Albanese threw for 214 yards and a touchdown and ran for 88 yards and a score in Brick Memorial's 29-22 win over Freehold Township last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.