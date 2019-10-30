Southern Regional (6-2) at Central Regional (3-4)
7 p.m. Friday
Southern is a Group V playoff team. Rams sophomore Jaiden Roberts has rushed for 1,034 yards and 13 touchdowns. Colby Saxton leads the Southern defense with 34 tackles. Central beat Marlboro 34-21 last week and is still in contention for a Group IV playoff berth.
