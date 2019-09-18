Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
Southern Regional (1-1) at Howell (0-2)
7 p.m. Friday
Howell has lost both its games by a total of nine points. Senior linebacker Colby Saxton leads the Rams defense with 18 tackles, four of them for losses. Southern sophomore running back Jaiden Brown has rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns.
