Southern Regional Guliano Black/ LB/FB, in action during a practice drill. Aug. 20, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Southern Regional (1-1) at Howell (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday

Howell has lost both its games by a total of nine points. Senior linebacker Colby Saxton leads the Rams defense with 18 tackles, four of them for losses. Southern sophomore running back Jaiden Brown has rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns.

