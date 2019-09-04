Southern Regional (0-0) at Nottingham (0-0)
7 p.m. Friday
Southern is seeking its first winning season since 2012. Senior linemen Sebastion Cervetto and Colby Saxton lead the Rams, who will also get a boost from sophomore transfer running back Jaiden Brown. Milo Maguire takes over as coach for Nottingham, which finished 7-3 last season.
