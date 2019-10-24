Southern Regional (6-1) at St. John Vianney (3-3)

7 p.m. Friday

Southern was won five straight. Rams quarterback Cole Robinson threw a touchdown and ran for a score in last week’s 14-7 win over Freehold Township. Sophomore running back Jaiden Brown has rushed for 977 yards. Quarterback C.J. Duell threw a touchdown pass as Vianney lost to undefeated Wall Township 41-14 last Friday.

