Southern Regional High School celebrated its 63rd Commencement Ceremony on Friday, June 12th, graduating 443 students. Principal Eric Wilhelm introduced Karagan Bulger (US Coast Guard Academy) and Robert Woodcock (US Air Force Academy) to begin the ceremony with the Pledge of Allegiance. The Honors Select Choir performed the Star Spangled Banner under the direction of Mrs. Carolyn Placa.
Class President, Hayley Whitney gave the opening speech and honored the staff for all they have done and “To the Class of 2020, the Southern experience has lived through all of us for the past four years, it is time to share that with the world.” Hayley will continue her studies at Georgia Institute of Technology and pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering.
Valedictorian, Bryce Reynolds expressed to the class “Throughout the last four years, we have grown and changed and will continue to do so for the rest of our lives. Such growth doesn’t come from planning every nuance of our future. It comes from facing the unpredictable, being open to the unknown, and embracing the changes that come as our lives play out.” Bryce will continue her studies at Harvard where she will pursue a degree in comparative literature and environmental studies.
Salutatorian, Justin Liu stated, “I encourage you all to choose to be happy and chase what you love. Use your intelligent and talented minds to leave your individual mark on this world.” Justin will attend The University of Alabama and will be pursuing a degree in Computer Science.
Vice-President, Alexa Tabbacchino delivered the closing remarks reminding her fellow students “What made all of our losses worth it were the things we gained in return. How lucky are we to be graduating from a school that cares so deeply about its students? There truly is something special about walking through the halls of Southern Regional.” Alexa will attend Montclair State University to study music education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.