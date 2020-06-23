  1. Bryce Cameron Reynolds (Harvard)
  2. Justin Rong-Tsen Liu (The University of Alabama)
  3. Jessica Elizabeth Raguso-Failla (Catholic University of America)
  4. Danielle Shea Bosland (Seton Hall University)
  5. Luke Brownson Suddeth (Carnegie Mellon University)

