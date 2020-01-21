Luke Infurna scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds for the Rams, who improved to 9-4.
Jay Silva added nine points and five rebounds for the winners
Brick 11 14 9 6 40
Southern 9 12 9 15 – 45
SR – Infurna 12, Barbierri 1, N. Devane 7, Ridgway 4, Wasacz 2, Silva 9
