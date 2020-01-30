Luke Infurna led the winners with 11 points. Jay Silva had nine points and six rebounds for Southern (11-5), while Will Devane grabbed 11 rebounds.

Brick Memorial 13 6 4 2 – 25

Southern Regional 5 10 6 8 – 29

BM – Campbell 7, Dombrowski 8, McArthur 2, Thomas 6, Fanning 2

SR – Infurna 10, Ridgway 8, Godfrey 2, Silva 9,

