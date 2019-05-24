Karagan Bulger admits three years ago she barely knew where she was when she competed in the South Jersey championships.
Now, the Southern Regional junior is a sectional champion.
"I didn't even now what this meet was," she said. "Now, I'm like 'wow.' Now, I understand my surroundings. This is a pretty big deal. "
Bulger won the Group IV 400 hurdles in 1:02.02.
"This shows how hard I've worked," she said. "I'm very proud of it."
Bulger pulled away from the field on the third hurdle from the finish line. Brianna Snowden of Rancocas Valley was second in 1:02.22, while Anne Rutledge of Egg Harbor Township finished fifth in 1:03.89.
"I think I came out a little too slow," Bulger said. "I felt everybody around me. But the third to last hurdle was my best one and for everybody else it wasn't their best one. That's when I took it and I just went with it the last 100 (meters)."