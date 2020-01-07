Sarah Lalley scored 22 points to lead Southern (4-2) to the win. Sam Del Rio scored 17 for the winning Rams.

Brick Memorial 22 17 14 15 – 68

Southern 17 20 17 18 – 72

BM – Roettger 9, Viggiano 9, Quackenboss 3, Barry 1, Voorhees 24, Schiessl 10, Moore 8, Rendon 2, Castiglione 2

SR – Curtin 4, Conner 7, Ciliberto 2, Lalley 22, Del Rio 17, Mattner 8, Davis 12

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments