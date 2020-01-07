Sarah Lalley scored 22 points to lead Southern (4-2) to the win. Sam Del Rio scored 17 for the winning Rams.
Brick Memorial 22 17 14 15 – 68
Southern 17 20 17 18 – 72
BM – Roettger 9, Viggiano 9, Quackenboss 3, Barry 1, Voorhees 24, Schiessl 10, Moore 8, Rendon 2, Castiglione 2
SR – Curtin 4, Conner 7, Ciliberto 2, Lalley 22, Del Rio 17, Mattner 8, Davis 12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.