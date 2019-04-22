Jill Smith at the 2008 Penn Relays
Southern Regional's Jill Smith runs at the Penn Relays in 2008. Smith will compete in the distance medley relay for the third straight year today.

The foursome of Jillian Smith, Jessica Bergin, Chelsea Cox and Danielle Tauro won in 11:45.54.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments