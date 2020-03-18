Southern Track

Southern's Jill Smith (second from left) and Danielle Tauro (third from left) during the 1600 meter during the Shore Conference meet at Southern Regional High School, Stafford Twp. Monday April 30,2007

This was the first of Southern’s three straight state Group IV titles. The Rams featured Danielle Tauro and Jillian Smith – two of the best distance runners in New Jersey high school history.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments