Southern Regional 40, Washington Township 38

Junior guard Luke Infurna scored 16 points as the Rams improved to 2-0 with this win at the Jimmy V Tournament at Cherokee in Marlton.

Ben Ridgway had four assists for Southern

Drew Amos led Washington Township with 16.

Southern 13 5 11 11 40

Washington Township 5 17 7 9 – 38

SR – Infurna 16, Ridgway 5, Wasacz 4, Silva 6, Devane 4

WT – Amos 16, Chambers 10, Parker 2, Santos 6, Friel 2, Marchetti 2

