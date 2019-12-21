Southern Regional 40, Washington Township 38
Junior guard Luke Infurna scored 16 points as the Rams improved to 2-0 with this win at the Jimmy V Tournament at Cherokee in Marlton.
Ben Ridgway had four assists for Southern
Drew Amos led Washington Township with 16.
Southern 13 5 11 11 40
Washington Township 5 17 7 9 – 38
SR – Infurna 16, Ridgway 5, Wasacz 4, Silva 6, Devane 4
WT – Amos 16, Chambers 10, Parker 2, Santos 6, Friel 2, Marchetti 2
