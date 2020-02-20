Southern wrestling state final

Southern Regional High School’s Conor Collins defeats Passaic County Technical High School’s Adam Hameti, in the 106 weight class, in the state wrestling team finals at the RWJ Barnebas Arena, in Toms River, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

1. Southern Regional wrestling: The Rams won their second straight state Group V title with a 38-24 win over Manalapan last Sunday. Freshman Nick Bennet had the key victory for Southern at 126-pounds.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

