Southern wrt

Southern Regional wrestling coach John Stout works with team. Tuesday February 11 2014 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

4. Southern Regional wrestling – Among the Rams (6-0) wins is a 41-24 victory over rival Jackson Memorial.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments