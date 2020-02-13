4. Southern Regional wrestling: The Rams (17-1) avenged their only loss and beat Toms River North 35-26 in the South jersey Group V semifinals Wednesday. Southern, the defending state champion, will wrestle at Howell for the South Jersey title on Friday at 6 p.m.

