Southern

Dan Roy head coach of Southern coming off a great season- — S.J. and state Group V titles team practicing Tuesday Dec 17, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

The Rams haven’t skipped a beat under new coach Dan Roy. They opened with a 55-15 dual meet win over Toms River Easts and then had seven champions at their Robin Leff Tournament and six at Hunterdon Central tournament.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments